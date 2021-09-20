Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Short Interest Up 57.1% in August

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 636,400 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 405,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Ondas by 28.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 113,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 25,094 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ondas by 5,989.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 137,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ondas during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $7.80 on Monday. Ondas has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $309.40 million and a P/E ratio of -11.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ondas will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

