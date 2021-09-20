Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Orange were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Orange by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 198,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 119,914 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the 1st quarter valued at $13,458,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 740,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 134,471 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Orange by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 645,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 240,340 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Orange by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 613,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,717 shares during the period. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORAN stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORAN. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

