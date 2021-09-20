Origin Sport Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $932,122.68 and $111,920.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00105109 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00025279 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

