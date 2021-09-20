Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Short Interest Update

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 269,100 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the August 15th total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,345.5 days.

Separately, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orpea in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS ORPEF remained flat at $$130.00 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 345. Orpea has a twelve month low of $107.04 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.02.

Orpea SA engages in the operation of geriatric healthcare facilities. Its services include nursing home, psychiatric care clinics, home care, post-acute and rehabilitation clinics. The company was founded by Jean-Claude Marian in 1989 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

