Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $690.05 Million

Brokerages expect that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will report $690.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $719.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $660.30 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $731.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $794.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.85 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.40.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,626,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,339 shares of company stock valued at $528,500. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,387,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,493,000 after buying an additional 389,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 994,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after buying an additional 338,183 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth about $19,824,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth about $19,858,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,781,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

OSTK opened at $73.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. Overstock.com has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $112.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.68. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 4.41.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.