PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Stock Price Up 1.7%

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 11,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 522,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of PAE in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $573.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 26.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that PAE Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAE. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PAE in the second quarter worth about $7,738,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in PAE by 55,382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in PAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,464,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

