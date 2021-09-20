Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,649 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $262,197.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,399,636.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $242,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,738.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,359 shares of company stock worth $2,290,432. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price objective (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $204.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.32. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

