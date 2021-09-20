Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.42.

CHKP opened at $117.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

