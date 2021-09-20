Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,456 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 172.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $73,611,000 after purchasing an additional 225,142 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 121,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 58,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,640,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $318,203,000 after purchasing an additional 45,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $209.03 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

