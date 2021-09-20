Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Holdings Increased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 112.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.13.

NYSE PANW opened at $476.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.59. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $495.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

