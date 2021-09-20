Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 341.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,430 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 70.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $24.39 on Monday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.