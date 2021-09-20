Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,295 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $19,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $133.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $112.33 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

