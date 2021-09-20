Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150,301 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $24,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 26.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after buying an additional 258,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Biogen by 1,498.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,476,000 after buying an additional 229,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Cowen upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.08.

BIIB opened at $300.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.21. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

