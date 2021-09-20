Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 46,710 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Range Resources worth $14,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 4,605.9% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,940 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,750 shares during the period. Arctis Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,677,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,550 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 571.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,651 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RRC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

RRC opened at $18.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.