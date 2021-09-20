Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 36.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,007,155 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 270,416 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $20,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

