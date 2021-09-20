Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $19.04 Million Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Fabrinet worth $19,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $1,936,475.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,217,122.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,268 shares of company stock worth $6,093,231. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $105.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average is $92.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $107.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.