Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $20.46 Million Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,420 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Genpact worth $20,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of G. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,182 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 1.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,048,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,217,000 after acquiring an additional 131,501 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Genpact by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,729,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,679,000 after purchasing an additional 140,137 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,663,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,023,000 after purchasing an additional 236,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 210,804 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact stock opened at $49.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

