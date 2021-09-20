Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $20.99 Million Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 310,753 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Incyte worth $20,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Incyte by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Incyte by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 63,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte stock opened at $75.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.30. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $70.97 and a one year high of $101.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on INCY shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

