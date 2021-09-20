Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $22.91 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Lamb Weston worth $22,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW opened at $61.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.71. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.