Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $24.42 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150,301 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $24,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $300.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Biogen’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.51 target price (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.08.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

