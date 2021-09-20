Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,544 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $16,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 178.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 142,568 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 5.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Tapestry by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 684,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 292,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

Shares of TPR opened at $40.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

