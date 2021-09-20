Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 47,500 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2,214.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $18,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $553,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,658.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,443,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,803,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,004 shares of company stock valued at $31,943,342. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $497.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.74, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.76 and a 12-month high of $505.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.89.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

