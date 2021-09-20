Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 437,222 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 507,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 437,222 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $26,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $239.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.52.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

