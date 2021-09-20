Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,201 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of TG Therapeutics worth $14,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 333.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 116.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $31.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.94. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.