PancakeSwap Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $558.09 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $4.46 billion and $558.09 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be purchased for $19.98 or 0.00045607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00055746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00127572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 223,152,542 coins. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

