Pandora A/S’s (PANDY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PANDY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pandora A/S from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pandora A/S has an average rating of Hold.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Shares of Pandora A/S stock opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average of $30.98. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $35.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4018 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This is an increase from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.