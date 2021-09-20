Patron (PAT) Trading Down 4% This Week

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Patron coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $5,964.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Patron has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00055239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00119731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00011764 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00044879 BTC.

About Patron

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

