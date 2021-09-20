PAYCENT 24-Hour Volume Tops $73.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $103,410.49 and approximately $73.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

PAYCENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

