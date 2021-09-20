PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the August 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 849,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

PMT traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $19.57. 3,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,035. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.15.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PMT shares. B. Riley started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 22,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,800,000 after buying an additional 51,965 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 64,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

