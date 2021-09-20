Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock.

PEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $324.22.

Get Penumbra alerts:

PEN opened at $284.73 on Thursday. Penumbra has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 662.16, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.48.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,023 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,518. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Penumbra by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Penumbra by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Penumbra by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.