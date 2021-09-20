People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 303 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,404.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,068,000 after buying an additional 226,462 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 597.2% in the 2nd quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 57,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,719,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.09.

Shares of GS opened at $391.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $420.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.10.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.