People s United Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

NYSE AWK opened at $178.04 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.85 and a 200-day moving average of $161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

