People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 65 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,829 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after acquiring an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,987,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $260.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 767,956 shares of company stock valued at $192,555,139 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.22.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

