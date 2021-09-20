People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,947 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,264,000 after acquiring an additional 45,469 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 726,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,829,000 after acquiring an additional 84,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 663,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16,298 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $81.40 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.26.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

