People s United Financial Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIO opened at $788.35 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $490.73 and a 1-year high of $832.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $755.61 and a 200-day moving average of $657.25. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. Research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total transaction of $1,729,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,628.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

