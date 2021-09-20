People s United Financial Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,072,000 after acquiring an additional 219,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,501,000 after acquiring an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,659,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,309,000 after purchasing an additional 63,644 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after purchasing an additional 304,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ opened at $214.85 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. Barclays decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.91.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.