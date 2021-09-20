PEPS Coin (PEPS) Trading 4.9% Lower This Week

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 29.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $1,779.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00131764 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 69.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,139,969 coins and its circulating supply is 61,362,501 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

