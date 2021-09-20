Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSNL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

PSNL stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.50. 20,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,560. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.50. Personalis has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $94,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $83,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,547 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,645. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,585,000 after purchasing an additional 459,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,195,000 after purchasing an additional 881,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 187,201 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 743,691 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 162,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

