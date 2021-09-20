Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.70

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pharming Group by 173.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pharming Group during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

