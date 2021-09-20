Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 184,334 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 352,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,334 shares during the period. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 0.6% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $20,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,477,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 504,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,704,000 after acquiring an additional 143,992 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 193,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $60.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of -129.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,125. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

