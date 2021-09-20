Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 7,732 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 27.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $13,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRL stock opened at $440.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.97 and a 1 year high of $450.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $416.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.87.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.79.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,299,615.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

