Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $8.26 Million in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Roper Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $603,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,110,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROP opened at $466.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $483.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21. The company has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.29.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.