Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $9,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 345.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Generac by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,484,000 after purchasing an additional 243,978 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,341,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $435.36 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.80 and a fifty-two week high of $466.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $428.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.50.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,203 shares of company stock worth $5,492,350 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

