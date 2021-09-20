PIN (PIN) Price Reaches $0.0484 on Exchanges

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00066830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.14 or 0.00171097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00112358 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.38 or 0.06843167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,878.43 or 0.99909814 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.07 or 0.00801645 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

