Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.27.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $5,570,531.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 809,617 shares of company stock valued at $55,522,881. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 794,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,756,000 after acquiring an additional 52,078 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 112,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 182.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% in the second quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 293,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.51. 10,198,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,004,791. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average is $67.15. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $35.77 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

