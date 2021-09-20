Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells $5,570,531.46 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $5,570,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $5,888,171.89.

On Monday, July 26th, Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $4,149,089.49.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Evan Sharp sold 61,734 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $4,388,052.72.

On Monday, July 19th, Evan Sharp sold 69,194 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $4,627,694.72.

Pinterest stock opened at $54.77 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.77 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.81 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average of $67.15.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pinterest by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $1,806,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.