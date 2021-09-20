Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 350.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $153,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 809,617 shares of company stock worth $55,522,881. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $54.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.81 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

