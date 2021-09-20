Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

Valero Energy stock opened at $65.60 on Monday. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 82.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,941,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Valero Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after buying an additional 703,525 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

