PlayFuel Market Capitalization Reaches $2.11 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayFuel has a market cap of $2.11 million and $2.57 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlayFuel has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00056746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00125507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00012600 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00047394 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

