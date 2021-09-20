PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,700 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 900.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 960.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 495.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 904.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter worth $110,000.

Shares of ONEQ opened at $58.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average of $136.33. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $40.81 and a 52-week high of $59.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

